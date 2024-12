Suspect charged with manslaughter after stabbing in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Police have announced an arrest for a deadly stabbing last month in Wilmington, Delaware.

Souleymane Fadiga, 29, has been charged with manslaughter.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of West 4th Street on Nov. 1.

Officers found 30-year-old Tyler Ponzo with cuts on his arm.

He later died from those injuries.

Authorities say Fadiga was arrested in New York back in November and was extradited to Delaware on December 23.

He remains in custody.