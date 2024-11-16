Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of Pottstown officer

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The suspect in the shooting of a police officer in Pottstown, Montgomery County has now been charged.

Authorities say it happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Chestnut Street while officers were investigating a domestic violence disturbance.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said arriving officers encountered the suspect, identified as 42-year-old William Ciccoli Jr., and a woman engaged in an argument at their residence. This was the second time that day police responded to the residence for a domestic disturbance, according to investigators.

When officers attempted to diffuse the situation, authorities say Ciccoli became agitated and attempted to remove one of the officers' firearms from the holster.

A struggle ensued and the officer, now identified as Corporal Anthony Fischer, was shot in the hip when the gun discharged. In body cam video, authorities say Cpl. Fischer can be heard saying, "he's trying to get my gun."

Cpl. Fischer was taken to Reading Hospital Trauma Center where he underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

One neighbor who wished not to be identified said it happened just a few houses away.

"At one point we seen an officer being brought down in an orange stretcher. A couple minutes later the suspect was taken into custody," the resident said.

Chasta Lopez says she knows the officer from the neighborhood.

"It's just a smaller town so when things like this happen, it just raises a flag. It's close-knit," she said.

The DA's office says Ciccoli has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and related charges.

A bail review is scheduled for Monday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 26.