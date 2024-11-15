Police officer shot in Pottstown; suspect in custody, lieutenant says

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police officer was shot in Pottstown, Montgomery County on Friday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Chestnut Street.

A lieutenant at the scene tells WFMZ that officers were called for a disturbance.

The lieutenant says a suspect then got into a struggle, and that's when a shot was fired and hit the officer.

Sources tell Action News that surgery is needed but it doesn't appear the officer's injuries are life threatening.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

