Person of interest in custody after stabbing inside stairwell at Dilworth Park in Center City

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, December 30, 2024 11:15PM
One person is in custody after a stabbing on Monday afternoon in Center City Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is in custody after a stabbing at Dilworth Park in Center City Philadelphia.

Police were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived they found a 25-year-old man with stab wounds to the face.

That person is hospitalized in stable condition.

The Action Cam was there as a suspect was being placed in the back of a police vehicle.

Action News is told the incident happened in a stairwell. Police tape was blocking the entrance to a staircase leading to the SEPTA station.

The victim told police he and that person of interest got into verbal dispute when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the face.

This is the second violent incident at Dilworth Park this holiday season. A shooting earlier this month left three teens were wounded, and three teenage suspects have been arrested.

