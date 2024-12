Suspect fatally stabbed while trying to rob woman: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a robbery attempt that turned deadly in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Day on the 2500 block of N. Sartain Street.

Police say a man was trying to rob a woman but she was able to fight back and stab him in the neck.

The suspect stumbled down the street, where he later died.

No charges have been filed.

The person who died has not been identified.