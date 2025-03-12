Suspect wanted for pregnant woman's murder in Philadelphia caught after 4 years on the run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After nearly four years on the run, police say the man sought for the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Philadelphia has been captured.

Justin Smith, 26, was arrested in Atlanta on Sunday, March 9, Philadelphia police announced Wednesday.

Justin Smith

The arrest came after officers in Atlanta stopped a vehicle for an expired registration. Police say Smith took off and led police on a pursuit.

Police eventually chased him down on foot and placed him under arrest.

Smith was wanted in the death of 21-year-old Dianna Brice, who had a young son and was 14 weeks pregnant.

Dianna Brice

The investigation began when Brice was reported missing at 11:35 p.m. on March 30, 2021.

Police say she was last seen getting into a car with Smith in Delaware County that afternoon.

That car was later found burning at 59th and Florence streets in Southwest Philadelphia, but Brice was not inside the vehicle.

Her remains were eventually discovered in a wooded area on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue on April 5, 2021.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith a few days later.

Brice was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators believe Smith fatally shot Brice inside his car.

Smith is being held in Atlanta on murder charges and will be extradited to Philadelphia, police said.