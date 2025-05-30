Suspect in shooting of Philadelphia police officer near Overbrook High School held on $10M bail

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man facing charges in connection with the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer is being held on $10 million bail.

Dachan Seay, 30, was arrested shortly after the shooting outside of Overbrook High School on May 7.

Dachan Seay

Authorities say he was armed with a gun when he got involved in a melee that had broken out in the street.

Police say his gun went off, and the bullet ricocheted off of the ground, striking the officer in the stomach under his ballistics vest.

That officer, who has not been publicly identified, was released from the hospital last week.