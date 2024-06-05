Suspect sought after woman with child in stroller attacked in Delaware County

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man in Delaware County accused of attacking a woman who was pushing a child in a stroller on Wednesday.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chester Pike and Pine Street in Collingdale, Pennsylvania.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a stabbing. At the scene, witnesses said a man had attacked a woman who was pushing a child in a stroller.

She was transported to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital with minor injuries. The child was not injured, authorities say.

The man allegedly fled the scene on foot into Darby Borough.

According to police, multiple witnesses attempted to chase the suspect into a wooded area along the CSX Railroad before losing him.

Collingdale police and several other law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter around the area to contain the suspect.

Unfortunately, police say the suspect was not located and remains on the loose.

Investigators described the suspect as wearing a blue t-shirt and gray pants. In photographs, he appears to be wearing light grey, possibly two-toned New Balance sneakers and was carrying a backpack.

Officers also say the suspect has a deformity on his right ear.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the attack is asked to call Collingdale police at 610-586-0502. If you see the suspect, police say to dial 911 immediately.