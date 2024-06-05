Police say this suspect is one of many they plan to feature in the coming weeks.

Suspect wanted in connection to carnival chaos at Gloucester Township Day 2024

More arrests expected after carnival chaos at event in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

More arrests expected after carnival chaos at event in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

More arrests expected after carnival chaos at event in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

More arrests expected after carnival chaos at event in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection to the the carnival chaos during Gloucester Township Day 2024.

This comes after police announced Tuesday that more arrests and charges should be expected after unruly crowds in South Jersey over the weekend.

Police say several fights broke out Saturday night after hundreds of teenagers showed up to the event at Veterans Park in Camden County, New Jersey.

The person, labeled by police as "Suspect 001" is accused of attempting to assault a police officer who was trying to disperse a large group that got out of control during the family event.

The person, labeled by police as "Suspect 001" is accused of attempting to assault a police officer who was trying to disperse a large group at Gloucester Twp. Day 2024.

Police claim "Suspect 001" attempted to strike the officer with a closed fist several times before being pepper sprayed. The suspect then ran off into the large crowd and eluded officers.

Officials said this suspect is one of many they plan to feature in the coming weeks.

Two adults and ten juveniles have been arrested so far.

RELATED: New video shows mayhem by unruly teens; 12 arrested after multiple fights at Gloucester Township Da

New video shows mayhem by unruly teens in South Jersey; 12 arrested

Three officers also suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to gtpolice.com/tips or email them to Police@GTPolice.com.

"Please be sure to add the suspect's number along with their name, address/ town, and social media information (Example: Suspect 001 is John Doe)," police said in a press release.