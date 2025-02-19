The crash, involving a stolen car, caused part of the church to collapse.

Suspects wanted for crashing stolen car into Newark church

Suspects wanted for crashing stolen car into Newark church

Suspects wanted for crashing stolen car into Newark church

Suspects wanted for crashing stolen car into Newark church

Suspects wanted for crashing stolen car into Newark church

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police now have the names of two people wanted for crashing a stolen car into a historic church.

The incident happened at St. John AM Church in Newark, Delaware on January 13.

The crash caused part of the church to collapse.

Police released images of one of the suspects they are looking for.

Officers now have a warrant for 21-year-old Brandon Mayes.

Brandon Mayes

They also have a warrant for 24-year-old Kasim Coleman, whose picture police did not provide.

Both will face a long list of charges once arrested.