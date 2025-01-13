2 injured after stolen car crashes into church in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a car crashed into a church in Newark, Delaware.

Police said they believe the car was stolen.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on Monday atr the intersection of New London and W. Cleveland roads.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Saint John AM Church.

Both occupants inside the vehicle were seriouslyt injured.

The crash marks the second time within a year that the church has been struck. The other incident happened on August 9, 2024.

Police have not said if charges will be filed in the latest crash.