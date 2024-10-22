One Tank Trips: Wade's Salvage is South Jersey's Hollywood playground

A scrapyard in Atco, New Jersey has become a go-to spot for some of Hollywood's biggest productions.

One Tank Trips: Wade's Salvage is South Jersey's Hollywood playground A scrapyard in Atco, New Jersey has become a go-to spot for some of Hollywood's biggest productions.

One Tank Trips: Wade's Salvage is South Jersey's Hollywood playground A scrapyard in Atco, New Jersey has become a go-to spot for some of Hollywood's biggest productions.

One Tank Trips: Wade's Salvage is South Jersey's Hollywood playground A scrapyard in Atco, New Jersey has become a go-to spot for some of Hollywood's biggest productions.

ATCO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gregory Sharp is metal.

The facility manager at Wade's Salvage Inc. knows everything about it.

The price, the weight, the value. He's seen a lot of metal coming through his scrap metal operation over the years.

The Atco, New Jersey salvage operation has been in his family since World War II, operating mainly during the week as a scrap metal operation recycling center.

In the 80s, his grandparents built up a wide collection of military surplus aircraft and parts.

Piles and piles of metal, scrap, vintage cars, schools buses, and old military aircraft are precariously strewn about the yard making for a unique and foreboding backdrop.

So much kept piling up, that when a production crew for Eddie and Cruiser's accidentally drove by the yard they immediately fell in love with the setting. They filmed most of the movie's climax there and cemented Wade's as a Hollywood destination for an awesome ready-made movie set.

"They got permission from my grandparents at the time to film here. They came back, built the set and were filming for a whole week. In the film, they're here for 10 minutes," Sharp remembers.

WATCH: See more from Wade's Salvage in this extended version of our One Tank Trips report

Wade's Salvage: South Jersey's Hollywood playground

The family kept their connections with the movie studios and since then they've played host to a variety of filming locations looking for the perfect post-apocalyptic setting. And they've provided movies with plenty of props and items too.

"We have a good relationship with set decorators. They're looking for this or that for their show, I'll look for it and we'll send it out."

They've had many productions come out to shoot at the yard over the years such as Eddie and the Cruisers in 1983, Amazon's Fallout series released in 2024, and Apple Studio's Wolfs starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney coming out in 2024.

And they've offered props to productions like Blacklist (2019-2023), The Walking Dead-Dead City (2023), Severance (2023, 2024) and Only Murders in the Building (2024).

"I watch TV with my wife, I can point out my props when I see them on the screen. I'll say that's mine, that's mine, that's ours! She hates watching TV with me," Sharp laughs.

Sharp says they host photo shoots there too. Plenty of cosplayers and folks looking to spark their imagination with an unforgettable background love taking pictures amidst the towering piles of trash and metal relics.

For photo appointments, you can visit Richard Lewis Photography.

The public is welcome to visit by appointment only, usually on the weekends. For more information about tours, please call them at 856-767-2760