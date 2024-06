Teachers flop across the finish line during inflatable costume race in North Coventry Twp.

Teachers flop across the finish line during inflatable costume race in North Coventry Twp.

Teachers flop across the finish line during inflatable costume race in North Coventry Twp.

Teachers flop across the finish line during inflatable costume race in North Coventry Twp.

Teachers flop across the finish line during inflatable costume race in North Coventry Twp.

NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students in Chester County enjoyed a fun end to the school year on Friday.

Chopper 6 was over an outdoor challenge at North Coventry Elementary School in North Coventry Township.

The entire study body cheered as the school's teachers and principal dressed up in inflatable costumes and raced each other.

Teachers dressed as aliens, chickens, unicorns and sharks darted across the field.

Some of them barely made it across the finish line!