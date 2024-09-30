Teen shot while trying to rob man with fake gun in Philadelphia's West Kensington: police

Police say the 16-year-old and another person approached a man on the street, flashed a fake gun and attempted to rob him.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager, who officers say was shot while trying to rob a man in Philadelphia's West Kensington section, is now in custody.

It happened along the 2200 block of Emerald Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim had a real gun and fired at the teen, wounding him in the leg.

The teen was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he is in stable condition.

The victim remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Officers tell Action News that a nearby Ring camera caught video of the incident.