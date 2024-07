Teenage girl dead after shooting inside West Philadelphia apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenage girl is dead after being shot inside an apartment on Monday morning in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 5900 block of Chancellor Street.

Investigators say a 17-year-old girl had been shot in the head and died at the scene.

Police are still working to track down the shooter.

There has been no word on a motive for the killing.

