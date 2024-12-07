Teenagers are building an airplane from scratch in NJ aviation program

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students have their sights set on the sky when they join the Teen Aviation of New Jersey Aircraft Build Program.

There, they have spent the last two years building an airplane from scratch. And they have about two years left before take off.

The workshops take place nearly every Saturday at The Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford, New Jersey.

The goal is for each student to be able to ride in the plane as a passenger. Others who have acquired their private pilot certificates can fly it themselves.

The program is free to all participants, and relies on the mentorship of industry professionals as well as charitable donations. There is an application and selection process, and future students may be subject to a waiting list.

For more information, visit their website.

