Heroes on the Frontline: Temple doctor saves a dozen people involved in fatal car crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kiley Nygren was on her way back from a wedding outside of Albany, New York when she witnessed a three car accident directly in front of her.

The Temple doctor went from wedding guest to lifesaver in a flash, jumping into action to help save more than a dozen victims along the rural highway.

As Dr. Nygren's fiancé called 911, the second year Emergency Medicine resident sprang into action, treating 14 victims, including four under the age of five.

Their injuries ranged from non-life threatening to critical.

Dr. Nygren says she's kept an EMT bag in the trunk of her car since she was 16, but she'd never been in an off-duty situation like this before.

