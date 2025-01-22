24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Temple University gymnast's pop-culture-infused floor routines go viral

WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 22, 2025 10:31PM
Temple University gymnast's pop-culture-infused floor routines go viral
A Temple University gymnast is going viral with her floor routine infused with pop culture, proving she's defying the conventions of the sport.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- She's flipping the script - literally.

A Temple University gymnast is going viral with her floor routine infused with pop culture, proving she's defying the conventions of the sport.

Watch her story above from Action News at 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW