How police tracked down accused gunman charged in Temple officer's murder

Sources tell Action News the suspect told investigators he melted the gun he used in the killing of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It only took 12 hours for police to arrest the suspect accused of killing Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald on Saturday night.

We're told authorities surrounded a Bucks County home where Miles Pfeffer was taken into custody without incident early Sunday morning.

It wasn't hard for police to track Pfeffer's movements. We're told most of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Authorities say the 18-year-old deliberately and fatally shot Officer Fitzgerald after a short pursuit and struggle on North 18th Street near Temple University's campus.

Miles Pfeffer

According to court records obtained by Action News, Officer Fitzgerald was initially responding to reports of a robbery near 17th and West Montgomery Avenue when he first encountered Pfeffer.

After the shooting, Authorities say Pfeffer stood over the officer and shot him several more times in the head while he was on the ground. Pfeffer is also accused of trying to rob Officer Fitzgerald of his service weapon but was unsuccessful.

Action News spoke to U.S. Marshal Robert Clark who was there when Pfeffer was caught. He says Pfeffer was apprehended using Officer's Fitzgerald handcuffs.

"That's a tradition that we do, any time there's a fallen officer," said Clark.

Documents reveal how officers were able to track Pfeffer down using the help of surveillance and other videos.

Shortly after the fatal shooting, video captures Pfeffer carjacking someone.

That stolen car was found dumped at North 30th Street and Sedgley Avenue before he would make his way almost an hour away to Bucks County.

"We worked and collaborated last night since the time of the incident. I think it's phenomenal for the family, for law enforcement, for the city to get someone in custody so quickly," said Clark.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities spent much of the day searching his large family home.

Sources tell us the suspect told investigators he melted the gun he used in the crime.

Chopper 6 was above as officers sifted through this fire pit.

Action News is also told authorities recovered several weapons from the property.

We're told when this happened, Pfeffer was accompanied by two other people, but they have not been identified.

Pfeffer is charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer and related offenses, the Philadelphia district attorney's office said. He is also facing charges in connection with a carjacking.