Thieves make off with 12 pallets of food after cargo truck theft in Southwest Philadelphia

12 pallets of food stolen in cargo truck theft in Philadelphia

12 pallets of food stolen in cargo truck theft in Philadelphia

12 pallets of food stolen in cargo truck theft in Philadelphia

12 pallets of food stolen in cargo truck theft in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a large cargo theft in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police told Action News that 12 pallets of food were stolen from the back of a refrigerated tractor-trailer on Tuesday, nearly emptying it.

The truck was parked on 63rd Street near Eastwick Avenue.

ALSO SEE: Truck driver hurt trying to stop cargo heist; thieves steal $30K worth of snow crab in Philadelphia

No one is reported hurt.

The driver told police he opened the back to discover the theft at about 5 a.m.

These types of heists have been happening more frequently in Northeast Philadelphia. However, there's no word yet if this crime is connected.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker