Thieves make off with 12 pallets of food after cargo truck theft in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a large cargo theft in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police told Action News that 12 pallets of food were stolen from the back of a refrigerated tractor-trailer on Tuesday, nearly emptying it.
The truck was parked on 63rd Street near Eastwick Avenue.
ALSO SEE: Truck driver hurt trying to stop cargo heist; thieves steal $30K worth of snow crab in Philadelphia
No one is reported hurt.
The driver told police he opened the back to discover the theft at about 5 a.m.
These types of heists have been happening more frequently in Northeast Philadelphia. However, there's no word yet if this crime is connected.
RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker