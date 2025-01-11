Thousands attend first day of Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday marked the start of the 123rd Philadelphia Auto Show, an event that's expected to bring nearly 175 thousand people to the Pennsylvania Convention Center over the next 10 days.

"It's the biggest and best auto show we've had since COVID. So what we mean by that is we're filling more space, we have more manufacturers on the floor, our largest e-track that we've ever had with 17 vehicles from 7 manufacturers," said auto show director Mike Gempp.

It's Rodney Dennis's favorite weekend of the year to visit his family.

"I would say the people. A lot of good interactions with people who all have the same interests" said Dennis, who's from North Carolina.

There's plenty at the show for him to experience. Camp Jeep is back for 2025, taking visitors on an off-road driving experience. The show also includes a classic vehicle section, manufacturer spaces, and a custom alley, which has "Customized vehicles with every bell, whistle, tweak. rims, tint. Anything you can put on a car to make it your own, you'll see over in custom alley," said Gempp.

That's 11-year-old Tristan's favorite part.

"I was actually looking for a Chevy so we were able to see that car and he's excited to see some custom cars," said Lachae Swindle, his mom.

Others were excited to see adoptable rescue puppies in the Subaru section. Eight have been claimed so far.

"We nursed them back to health, we got them their shots and their spays and all that great stuff and here they are looking for homes," said Patricia Truland of Misfit Angels of South Jersey.

Fans also lined up to meet Action News personalities like Sharifa Jackson, Caroline Goggin, and Bryanna Gallagher. 6abc is a sponsor of the show.

There's an extra day to enjoy the car show this year. It runs through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a Monday.