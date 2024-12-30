Thousands of passengers prepare for Philadelphia International Airport's busiest holiday travel day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I'm shocked. I really thought it was going to be bad," said Francis Bobb from Houston, Texas.

"I was a little nervous. We got here extra early, but it's good," said Meghan Fisher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"I was expecting chaos," said Jon Ludemann from Ostrander, Minnesota.

But instead, passengers were pleasantly surprised by their seamless travel experience at the Philadelphia International Airport Sunday.

"Absolutely painless. Unreal," said Ludemann. "We went through the line immediately."

Airport officials forecasted Sunday to be the busiest holiday travel day this season with more than 94,000 people catching a flight.

"I'm glad there's not a whole lot of people, ya know," said Alma Jeanette Martin Walker from Detroit, Michigan.

"Last year, the line was like, I remember seeing the picture, it was like all the way down, and I was showing my family, and I was like 'I don't know if we're going to make it. We might get delayed', but it's been surprisingly good so far," said Allyn Bullock from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

But the Bobb family hopes to land in Texas tonight after their flight Saturday was delayed for hours and then canceled.

"We saw the flight to Houston was canceled this morning, and so I'd like to go up there and see the aircraft at the gate. When I see that, then I'm going to have a nice glass of wine," said Bobb.

Passengers said the one thing that remains consistent - airport hospitality.

"The staff is great," said Bobb.

"They're really nice. It makes everything smooth, easy, and convenient," said James Bullock from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

"Very friendly. Philadelphia -- great place. We will be back again," said Clyde Walker from Detroit, Michigan.

Airport officials said Monday is supposed to be the third busiest travel day this holiday period.

So, they advise fliers to arrive 2 hours before boarding time and keep an eye on the flight status.