Former Delco emergency services director charged with indecent assault

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Former Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce is facing charges after he allegedly groped his executive assistant earlier this year.

Boyce, 60, who was fired from his job last week, was charged Thursday with indecent assault, harassment and other related offenses.

The victim told investigators that Boyce hugged her and started kissing her before she left his office on January 30. Authorities say the victim tried to pull away but Boyce kept kissing her head.

At one point, authorities allege that Boyce grabbed the woman's buttocks and made a lewd comment before he left the office out a side door.

The woman left the office and never returned to work.

Boyce was arraigned and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

"This type of conduct is a threat to the workplace, where people are supposed to feel safe, and my office views these allegations seriously," Attorney General Michelle Henry said. "Title, power, or status do not give anyone the right to harass and assault employees."

Attorney Mark Schwartz is representing the victim, along with another woman who has filed an age claim against Boyce over the alleged hiring and treatment of other younger women.

According to the Delaware County Emergency Services 911 website, Boyce led a staff of 125 employees and coordinates response efforts for the county's 65 fire departments, 42 police departments and 31 emergency medical providers.