Toddler's adorable Eagles chant goes viral

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The excitement around the Eagles knows no age limit.

Eryn, an adorable toddler from West Philadelphia - who learned the Eagles chant before her ABCs - is stealing hearts faster than Saquon sprinting into the end zone.

Action News spoke to her parents, who were surprised at how their daughter's chant was embraced by fellow Birds fans.