'Tomato Day' puts twist on New Jersey's iconic produce

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tomato baskets, tomato bisque, and even tomato beer were all on the menu at the Burlington County Farmers Market on Saturday, August 31st, 2024.

The market stands on a former privately-owned farm and is now in its 18th year of operation.

Recently, it was recognized as the number one farmer's market in New Jersey by American Farmland Trust.

Although Tomato Day was only a one-day event, the market is otherwise open every Saturday from early May through November 23rd. A special holiday market is planned on December 7.

To learn more about the Burlington County Farmers Market, visit their website.

