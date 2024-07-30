Man convicted for kidnapping, carjacking crime spree across Delaware and Pennsylvania

DELAWARE (WPVI) -- A Delaware man was convicted of kidnapping and carjacking during a violent crime spree spanning two states.

A jury found 24-year-old Tonnaire McNair-Matthews guilty on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say that McNair-Matthews -- along with David Hinson, Michael Caldwell, and Mahkiya Powell -- committed thefts by rear-ending drivers to get them out of their cars.

It happened both in Delaware and in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania back in 2023.

During one of the carjackings, McNair-Matthews kidnapped and raped a victim before getting away.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.