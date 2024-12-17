Toys for Tots fills Big Bus with more than 4,000 toys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia chapter of Toys for Tots cruised around the city on Sunday, collecting toys for families in need this holiday season.

A hard-to-miss convoy led by Philadelphia police also featured a Big Bus that organizers filled with toys.

The annual Big Bus Toy Express has been held in Miami for the past 10 years. This is the first year it is being held in Philadelphia, along with seven other major cities around the country.

Organizers say this year was a big success, and they look forward to the event getting bigger and bigger each year.

A total of 4,184 toys and 2262 stocking stuffers were collected on Sunday.

The Philadelphia chapter of Toys for Tots is still accepting donations, which you can find here.