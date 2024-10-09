Philadelphia-area natives riding out Hurricane Milton in Florida

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 1,800 flights have been canceled throughout the United States as of Wednesday midday, according to FlightAware.

People who had the option to leave but did not are now ready for what Hurricane Milton will bring. Some of those riding out the storm are from the Delaware Valley.

Brendan McCaffery, originally of Pennsville, N.J., spoke to us from his Bradenton, Florida, home Wednesday afternoon wearing his Phillies jersey.

He's watching the game and waiting for Milton after days of preparing his home. He, his fiancé and dog will ride out the storm there.

"In my community, the community came together to get shutters up, batteries, water so you can ride out the storm for several days," said McCaffrey who has lived there 10 years now.

"Nothing says welcome to Florida like a Category 5 hurricane and the preparation that goes with it," said James Sankan.

Sankan, his wife Natilya, their two kids and dog only moved to Melbourne, Florida a year ago from Souderton, Pa.

The family is getting a crash course in hurricane preps.

"Yesterday we were able to find some plywood because we're rookies and we don't have anything," said Natilya.

"We've had to drastically prepare to get our house boarded to get supplies, camping supplies, seal off doors," said James.

Former Action News photojournalist Olga DeJesus lives in Clermont, Florida, just outside of Orlando. She still has a home outside of Philadelphia but is staying for the storm. She's prepared for power outages and everything else.

"I'm not going to sleep, I'm going to watch it all night long," said DeJesus. "My neighbors are Floridians and they don't scare easily, they're a little frightened."

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for at least parts of 14 counties along Florida's west coast.