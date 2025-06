Train derailment blocking Rt. 130, Rt. 45 in Westville, Gloucester County

Commuters should expect delays Wednesday morning in Westville after a train derailed overnight.

Commuters should expect delays Wednesday morning in Westville after a train derailed overnight.

Commuters should expect delays Wednesday morning in Westville after a train derailed overnight.

Commuters should expect delays Wednesday morning in Westville after a train derailed overnight.

WESTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Commuters should expect delays Wednesday morning in Westville after a train derailed overnight.

Police say a Conrail locomotive derailed around midnight near Elm Street, along Gateway Boulevard in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

New Jersey State police say the train is blocking Route 130 and Route 45 along Hazel Avenue.

The train was pulling about 65 cars at the time. However, officials say only the locomotive derailed.

No injuries have been reported.