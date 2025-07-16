Trenton to post extra police officers near City Hall on weekends

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- We are learning more about the Trenton mayor's plan to crack down on illegal activity surrounding City Hall.

Mayor Reed Gusciora says the city is posting extra police officers along State Street on the weekends.

However, the mayor says this forces the city to leave other parts of the city without a police presence.

Video circulating on social media shows a Trenton police officer being assaulted during a fight on State Street over the weekend.

For months, crowds have gathered late at night near City Hall, resulting in fights, shootings, and open drug use.

