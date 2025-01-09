Trenton Water Works asks customer to limit water use due to ice build-up in the Delaware River

The utility emphasizes the water coming through the taps is still high-quality and safe to drink.

Trenton Water Works is advising all customers to limit their use due to ice build-up in the Delaware River.

TRENTON, NJ (WPVI) -- The extreme cold is impacting utility service in part of New Jersey.

The freeze has caused a filtration plant to go offline.

Trenton Water Works is now relying on one reservoir, and is tapping into sources from New Jersey American Water until the filtration plant is back online.

The utility emphasizes the water coming through the taps is still high-quality and safe to drink.

