Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting left one person dead and two others injured in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Monday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police have not identified the victim who died.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the two other victims.

Police have not released details on what led up to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.