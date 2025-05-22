24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling international students

ByLuke Barr ABCNews logo
Thursday, May 22, 2025 6:26PM
The Trump administration has barred Harvard from allowing international students to enroll at the university, after the school lost its ability to use the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

A letter sent by Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to Harvard said the university failed to provide "pertinent information while perpetuating an unsafe campus environment that is hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies, and employs racist 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' policies, you have lost this privilege."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

