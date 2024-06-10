  • Watch Now

TSA stops man from bringing antique gun onto plane at Philadelphia International Airport

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 9:43PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TSA officers stopped a man from bringing an antique pistol onto a plane at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday.

Authorities detected the weapon inside the man's carry-on items at a security checkpoint.

Officers say it was sitting among some clothing and was not loaded.

Antique pistol confiscated at Philadelphia International Airport
When asked about it, the man reportedly told officials that he received the pistol as a gift from his father.

The man -- who is from Middletown, Pennsylvania -- was charged with a criminal citation and was fined.

So far this year, TSA has caught 15 guns at Philadelphia International Airport.

