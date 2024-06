Stop at the Turkey Hill Experience to beat the heat | One Tank Trips

COLUMBIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this edition of One Tank Trips, we have the perfect destination where you can beat the heat.

We're going on a road trip with ice cream in mind.

The Turkey Hill Experience gives you a chance to sample all the flavors, and even make some of your own.

It's located in Columbia, Pennsylvania in Lancaster County about two hours from Philadelphia.

Action News photojournalist Nick Iadonisi takes us there.