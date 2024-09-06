Union Aramark workers at Lincoln Financial Field vote to authorize strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Union Aramark workers at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia voted to authorize a strike, the union announced Friday.

Unite Here Local 274 said that 84% of its members voted in favor of a strike at The Linc.

This comes after earlier strike authorization votes by union Aramark workers at both Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center.

The union said Friday it wants the jobs that workers perform at all three venues to "look like other year-round jobs, with health care and family-sustaining wages that keep up with inflation."

"Different rules and wage rates currently govern Aramark's operations at each stadium, despite identical job responsibilities for the same employer. The Aramark workers at each stadium are proposing the same contract language," the union said.

RELATED: Majority of Aramark workers vote to authorize strike against operations at Citizen's Bank Park

The union said it voted 'no' on Aramark's most recent contract proposal for Citizens Bank Park and The Linc back in July.

In a statement, Aramark said it remains "committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a settlement that works for all parties."

Aramark said it has "contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong."