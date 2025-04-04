University of Delaware football coach's proposal going viral

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- It's a viral video that has the internet saying, "He's got game."

Tyler Ferguson is an assistant football coach at the University of Delaware, and he dialed up the ultimate play.

The game plans included taking a knee and a ring, and it's safe to say Annie Stock is officially on his team for life.

"I kind of blacked out. To be honest, I don't really remember what he said, because one, it happened so fast, and two, the guys were just started yelling. So I didn't even know what was going on. But I kind of instantly started just tearing up," said Stock, the head football athletic trainer.

She says she was completely surprised when her now fiancé popped the question after a team practice last month.

Ferguson said he had been drawing up game plans after he met her family in Chicago over the holidays.

But he says the day of the proposal, the nerves set in.

Ferguson played it cool and kept the box in hand at his side when the team ended practice.

"Coach kind of asked a couple of people, 'Hey? Do you have anything to say? Do you have anything to say?' And we planned it for him to ask me last.

"'I said, 'Yeah, coach. I do have something to say,'" recalled Tyler.

"I kind of looked at all the boys and I said, 'You guys know Annie and I have been together for a long time.' And I had a question I wanted to ask her, and that's kind of when I dropped to a knee, and the boys went crazy," he said.

The newly engaged couple said they never expected the video of their engagement to explode online.

The two say the best part was sharing that moment with the team.