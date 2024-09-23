University of Pennsylvania sanctions controversial professor for 'flagrant unprofessional conduct'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania has sanctioned a controversial law professor.

Action News obtained the letter that detailed the decision against Professor Amy Wax.

A faculty senate committee concluded that Wax engaged in "flagrant unprofessional conduct," and had a history of making sweeping and derogatory generalizations about groups based on their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and immigration status.

Back in 2022, Action News covered the backlash after Wax came under fire for anti-Asian comments.

The board has now given her a one-year suspension from the university at half-pay, the loss of summer pay, and a public reprimand.

Read the full statement sent by a University of Pennsylvania spokesperson below:

"Last year, a five-member faculty Hearing Board determined that Professor Amy Wax violated the University's behavioral standards by engaging in years of flagrantly unprofessional conduct within and outside of the classroom that breached her responsibilities as a teacher to offer an equal learning opportunity to all students. These findings are now final, following a determination by the Faculty Senate's Committee on Academic Freedom and Responsibility that the proper process was followed.

As is required by the Faculty Handbook, further information on the case will be shared with the University community in the University of Pennsylvania Almanac."