'UnPrisoned' Season 2 details: Everything we know about the series

LOS ANGELES -- Season 2 of Onyx Collective's "UnPrisoned" on Hulu is a go and we've got the details on what we can expect.

Kerry Washington plays Paige, a relationship therapist and single mom whose father, played by Delroy Lindo, comes to live with her and her teenage son Finn after being released from prison. The series was created by Tracy McMillan, who is also an executive producer.

Season 1 ended with her dad moving out of Paige's home to figure out how he wants to lead his life.

Exact details of season 2 have not yet been revealed, but here's the official synopsis from Onyx Collective: "The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige's therapy practice is in trouble, Finn's anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it's time to call in a professional - OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a 'family radical healing coach,' who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back."

On The Red Carpet interviewed Washington, who also serves as co-executive producer, in the midst of season 1.

"This is our collective story as a country and we're not telling it," Washington said. "We are now telling it and we're now telling it with heart and humor and love and, you know, getting people to understand that this family is part of the American story."

Season 2 of "UnPrisoned" premieres July 17 on Hulu.

