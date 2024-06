2 injured after shooting in Upper Chichester Township

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting in Upper Chichester Township left two people injured on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. near E. Laughead Avenue and Summit Street.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the two victims or what led up to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.