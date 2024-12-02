The person of interest police are searching for is the victim's boyfriend.

US Marshals offer $5K reward for murder suspect after missing mother found in shallow grave

The U.S. Marshals service is offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect.

The U.S. Marshals service is offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect.

The U.S. Marshals service is offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect.

The U.S. Marshals service is offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect.

Investigators say 29-year-old Geovanni Otero is accused of killing 29-year-old Melody Rivera last month.

The U.S. Marshals service is offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect.

Her body was found in a shallow grave in the 900 block of Tustin Avenue in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section on November 7.

RELATED: Family pleas for help to find the person of interest in missing mom's death

Melody Rivera

The two were last seen together on October 31 in the 900 block of Sanger Street.

Police say Otero had a dispute with the victim before she went missing. That began the initial police investigation and search.

Otero is the victim's boyfriend, according to police.

Officials say he was already wanted in another case.

"He's wanted for violation of parole. I believe he has felony arrest that put him on parole, so he could be considered dangerous," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore previously told Action News.

The medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death.

The Philadelphia Police Department asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Geovanni Otero to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334 or to submit a tip via their anonymous tipline at 215-686-TIPS. You can also call 1-866-865-TIPS(8477).

He is being considered armed and dangerous, police say.