'Be cautious, be vigilant': Warning issued after series of thefts at Valley Forge National Park

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Visitors are being warned about a series of thefts at Valley Forge National Historical Park.

"I was angry, to say the least. I felt completely violated," said Ron Vogel from Malvern.

Vogel said he was taking family photos at the park around 5 p.m. Sunday when he received an alert.

He said within 20 minutes, a suspect broke into his vehicle and stole his wallet, which had his license, cash, and credit cards.

Vogel said he was parked in the Knox's Quarters parking lot when the theft took place.

"There are so many things that were in that wallet besides just the $300 that was taken. It's the amount of time and effort I have to spend fixing this," said Vogel.

Vogel said within a short time frame, the culprit tried to use his debit card at a restaurant in a different state.

"They attempted to charge $1,500 to My Empanadas in Fairfax, Virginia," said Vogel. "They're either a part of the crime or a victim of the crime, but they need to be investigated."

Vogel said park rangers told him this same scenario happened to other people who own a Honda or Acura on Sunday, too.

"They were very clean, very discrete," said Vogel. "The keyhole is destroyed, so I have to replace that part of the key."

Action News spoke to park visitors on Monday afternoon. One of them, John Ovelman, said someone broke into his Honda minivan.

"Look -- he threw all my stuff here. He went through my bag," said Ovelman. "You're coming out here to enjoy yourself and then you always have to worry about these parks."

Ovelman said he faced this issue years ago and learned from it.

"I don't have anything in here worth anything. I don't bring anything," said Ovelman. "I honestly can't believe it."

Ovelman and Vogel warn people to protect their belongings in all parks, so they're not targeted.

"I think the best thing people can do is be cautious, be vigilant," said Vogel. "If you see something, say something."

Visitors said it would be great if more cameras were installed in the park to help catch the criminals.

Action News reached out to park leaders for more information about these thefts and if there is any connection to the restaurant in Virginia.

So far, no response has been given.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the police.