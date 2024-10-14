Vandal caught on video damaging mosque in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia

A woman has been charged with vandalizing a mosque in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia, but her motive remains unknown.

A woman has been charged with vandalizing a mosque in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia, but her motive remains unknown.

A woman has been charged with vandalizing a mosque in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia, but her motive remains unknown.

A woman has been charged with vandalizing a mosque in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia, but her motive remains unknown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been charged with vandalizing a mosque in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia, but her motive remains unknown.

Mosque leaders say the woman caused significant damage, even tearing apart a copy of the Quran.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Masjid Al-Furqan on the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

"She was out of control. She was completely out of control," said volunteer Amir Shakeel, who was there as it happened.

He said she first threw coffee at the front window, then she went inside.

"She started ripping off the Quran and other books. So myself the imam we went in there and said, 'Please don't do that. Just leave,'" said Shakeel.

That's when he says her behavior escalated.

"She said she was going to burn this place down," said Shakeel.

Police say they arrested the woman after she was asked several times to leave but refused. She was identified as 28-year-old Sarah Khatab.

Sarah Khatab

On Monday, crews came by to fix the door. Shakeel says there were women inside praying when the vandalism occurred. He has a message for them.

"Those women are probably scared. They ran out of the masjid, they definitely got scared. So I'm sure they're afraid but I just want to let them know there's nothing to be afraid of. Just come back," he said.

Police have not released a motive at this time.

Khatab has been charged with Institutional Vandalism, Criminal Trespass, Desecrating Objects, and Harassment.