Police do not think those break ins are connected to similar crimes in Philadelphia.

Vandals break in, ransack dozens of cars in a matter of hours in Cheltenham Township, Pa.

Detectives are searching for the people who went on a rampage in Montgomery County, breaking into at least 35 cars this past Sunday.

Detectives are searching for the people who went on a rampage in Montgomery County, breaking into at least 35 cars this past Sunday.

Detectives are searching for the people who went on a rampage in Montgomery County, breaking into at least 35 cars this past Sunday.

Detectives are searching for the people who went on a rampage in Montgomery County, breaking into at least 35 cars this past Sunday.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Detectives are searching for the people who went on a rampage in Montgomery County, breaking into at least 35 cars this past Sunday.

It happened in just a matter of hours in Cheltenham Township.

Officers believe two people were behind the vandalism and thefts.

Action News spoke with one neighbor who woke up to text messages about the incident.

She said she went outside to find the street covered in smashed glass and her car ransacked.

Investigators are searching the area for doorbell video that may have captured the crime in progress.

Police do not think those break-ins are connected to similar crimes in Philadelphia.

RELATED: 'Leave us alone': Philadelphia residents fed up with car break-ins

Investigators are searching for four men who broke into about 40 cars in the Roxborough section early Monday morning.

Officers also responded to reports of damaged vehicles in the Fairmount and Spring Garden neighborhoods Wednesday morning.

Oddly enough, most of the victims say nothing was taken from inside the vehicles.