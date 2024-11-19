Vehicle crashes into Schuylkill River in Montgomery Co.; at least 1 injured

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene after a car crashed into the Schuylkill River in Montgomery County.

It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday along Righters Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

At least one person was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as rescuers on boats and in the water continued a search of the area.

The vehicle, which appears to be a silver SUV, was largely submerged.

An investigation into how this crash happened continues.

