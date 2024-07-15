Velojawn and Tricycle Cafe offer city biking needs and an on-trail snack stop

Owner Michael Brown says Velojawn is the perfect combination of words to describe his full-service bike shop in West Philly.

He says 'velo' means bike, and 'jawn' is a Philly thing.

The South Jersey native is an avid cyclist himself, as a racer and bike charity co-founder.

His shop offers everything from sales to service for all types of bikes and all experience levels of riders.

Three years ago, he added The Tricycle Cafe to his bike businesses - this one, a cafe right on the Schuylkill River Trail in Conshohocken.

Coffees and pastries are on the menu, plus sandwiches and wraps.

Also on the bike scene, you can find The Tricycle Food Truck at races and festivals - offering similar fare as in the cafe.

Velojawn Bike Shop | Facebook | Instagram

3946 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

267-292-5323

open Tuesday through Saturday

The Tricycle Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

1 Station Avenue, Conshohocken, PA 19428

484-533-3145

open Tuesday-Saturday, 8:00am-3:00pm, 4:00pm on Saturday

Soar Foundation Racing | Instagram