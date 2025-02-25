Veteran documentarians preserve stories of local heroes

WALLINGFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Navy veteran Shawn Swords from Glenolden, PA, and his film crew preserve stories of local heroes through their group, American Veterans Media.

The team is composed of multiple veterans, some of which have been working together for over 25 years. Through several name changes and iterations, they arrived at producing veteran-specific media over a half decade ago.

American Veterans Media produces documentaries such as the '27 Crusaders' from Father Judge High School and the 'Edison 64' who were lost in the Vietnam War.

