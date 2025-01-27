Father & son musical duo produce album in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bill and Todd Mecaughey are the minds behind a musical duo known as 'Plastic Soldiers.'

Over the course of nearly a decade, they have pieced together an album of original songs. Many of them are inspired by their loved ones.

The work, titled, 'Borrowed Time,' will debut at an album release party on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The event will take place at The Fallser Club in East Falls, Philadelphia. It will also be available on streaming platforms.

The album was produced at Cambridge Sound Studios in South Philadelphia and mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Watch the video above to get a taste of the music and what it means to the family.

For more information about 'Plastic Soldiers' and their music, visit their website.

