Philadelphia artists honor local veterans of color with exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the sun set on Veterans Day, local artists in Philadelphia put paintbrush to canvas to honor the contributions of Black veterans throughout American history.

They took part in the "Valor Legacy" art exhibit. It's a unique collection of works that tell the untold stories of Black veterans across major U.S. conflicts.

The tribute was organized by various community stakeholders and Philadelphia City Councilman Curtis Jones, who called it a non-traditional salute to veterans of color.

"Those soldiers served their country, and then they came home only to discover that the battle continued," Jones told Action News. "Sometimes socially, sometimes economically, sometimes race."

Through art, the veterans were honored at the 4th district West Philly Container Village. Donna Grace Kroh, a local artist, painted her sister, who served in the Navy for four years.

"I named it 'Land of the Free, Home of the Brave' to represent other veterans. I want people to possibly put their relatives, loved ones, whoever they know, possibly as this portrait," Kroh explained.

As artists put the finishing touches on their paintings, citations were presented to distinguished Black veterans in the community, like Minnetta Metz.

Metz served in the Navy for 22 years. She said the Veterans Day event meant a lot, especially as a woman who served.

"We're always overlooked for different reasons. Whatever it is, and we know it. We feel it," she explained.

Ronald Bell, a former member of the Army National Guard, was also honored.

"So many vets do not get their recognition," Bell told Action News. "Truly I feel honored for this day and this night."

Event organizers said the pieces painted on Monday night will soon be sold as digital prints for those who are interested.

For more information, visit the PHL Container Village's website.