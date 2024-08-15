WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Kamala Harris holds slight edge over Donald Trump in Pa. according to new Quinnipiac University poll

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 1:51PM
Quinnipiac poll shows Kamala Harris with slight edge over Donald Trump in Pa.
A new Quinnipiac University poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris with a slide edge over fmr. President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Quinnipiac University poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris with a slight edge over former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

The poll showed Harris with a 48% to 45% lead over Trump among likely voters when other 2024 presidential candidates are in the mix.

We The People Party candidate Robert F. Kenney Jr. received 4% support, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Olivereach received less than 1%.

In a hypothetical two-way race between Harris and Trump, Harris still holds a three-point lead, 50% to 47%, Quinnipiac found.

The poll shows a sizeable gender gap, with women supporting Harris 54% to 41%, while men backed Trump 49% to 42%.

For more on the survey, visit poll.qu.edu.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW