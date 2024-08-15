Kamala Harris holds slight edge over Donald Trump in Pa. according to new Quinnipiac University poll

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Quinnipiac University poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris with a slight edge over former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

The poll showed Harris with a 48% to 45% lead over Trump among likely voters when other 2024 presidential candidates are in the mix.

We The People Party candidate Robert F. Kenney Jr. received 4% support, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Olivereach received less than 1%.

In a hypothetical two-way race between Harris and Trump, Harris still holds a three-point lead, 50% to 47%, Quinnipiac found.

The poll shows a sizeable gender gap, with women supporting Harris 54% to 41%, while men backed Trump 49% to 42%.

For more on the survey, visit poll.qu.edu.

